6 accidents in 7 hours on Katraj-Dehu Road bypass: 3 killed, 16 injured

Of the total six mishaps, casualties were reported in three of the accidents, while three others saw multiple vehicles getting damaged. (Representational)

The Katraj-Dehu Road bypass of the Pune-Bangalore highway saw a series of six separate accidents within a span of seven hours from early Monday morning. Three persons were killed and at least 16 persons sustained injuries in the multiple accidents. Of the six mishaps, five have taken place on the accident-prone patch of the bypass road at Narhe.

Officials from local police stations said all these accidents caused serious traffic snarls on the busy bypass road, which not only sees heavy volume of highway traffic but also acts as an alternate connecting road for various suburbs located on the outskirts of the city. Of the total six mishaps, casualties were reported in three of the accidents, while three others saw multiple vehicles getting damaged.

In one of the accidents that took place some time between 4.30 and 5 am near Selfie Point at Narhe, one truck hit another truck from the rear. Two persons in the cabin of the truck, which hit another, were killed and one more person was injured in the mishap. The deceased have been identified as Raju Bhagwan Mujalade (32) and his younger brother Ajay (28).

One more person was injured in the accident and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. The bodies of two persons in the cabin truck had to be taken out by a team from the Fire Brigade.

In the second major accident, involving a bus and a truck, one person was killed and nine more were injured. The accident took place on the Pune-Mumbai Highway near Kiwale bridge. A privately-operated bus, going from Latur to Mumbai, hit a truck from behind at around 4.45 am. One person travelling in the bus, the assistant of the driver, was killed in the accident and eight others from the bus, including the driver, sustained injuries.

One person from the truck sustained minor injuries. The deceased has been identified as Bajrang Gaikwad (30). A team from Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade, with the help of police, shifted the injured to the hospital. Injuries of the two of the passengers from the bus were serious, said an official.

In the third accident with casualties, four persons were injured after a truck rammed into the roadside railing on Bhumkar bridge on the bypass road, and hit a bike and rickshaw on the service road, around 8 am.

The person riding the bike and three persons from the auto-rickshaw were injured in the accident. In one more accident that took place around 9.30 am, a container truck hit a police vehicle near the Katraj tunnel, resulting in injuries to two policemen in the vehicle. Officials said that both the policemen were out of danger.

In one more accident, a truck was damaged after it fell on the roadside railing on the bypass road near Narhe and in another accident, a container truck hit at least four vehicles, causing damage to those four vehicles, near Katraj.

Senior Inspector Devidas Gheware of Sinhagad Road police station said, “The five accidents in the jurisdiction have taken place at and near the black spots that have been identified on this accident-prone patch of the Katraj Dehu Road bypass.”

There have been several accidents involving multiple vehicles that have taken place on the patch of bypass road near Katraj.

In the last week of November 2020, after a major accident in the area, senior officials from Pune City Traffic Police, including DCP Rahul Shrirame, had conducted a survey of the area along with the officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), to come up with structural and enforcement solutions to the traffic issues on the accident-prone patch. Officials said that police have submitted a list of 20 corrective measures to NHAI, including installation of signages, reflectors, restructuring of exit and entry points to the road, maintenance of the service roads and repairing of potholes and median damages.

Earlier, on January 4, eight women were injured when the tempo truck they were travelling in hit the road median near Navale bridge and turned on its side after the impact.

In the last week of November last year, two major accidents involving multiple vehicles were reported on the Katraj Dehu Road bypass, in which three persons were killed and eight persons were injured.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.