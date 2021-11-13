5th SNBP all-India U-16 hockey: Hosts SNBP Academy, Naval Tata Academy make it to quarterfinals

Hosts SNBP Academy joined Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur as well as HAR Academy, Sonepat and Nagpur Hockey Academy in the knock-out round (quarterfinals) on Day 4 of the 5th SNBP All-India Hockey Tournament (Boys’ Under-16) at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahlunge-Balewadi, here on Friday.

In late matches on Thursday, SAIL Hockey Academy, Odisha and Raja Karan Academy, Karnal made it to the last-8 to complete the quarterfinal line up. RK Roy Academy and Regional Development Centre, Jharkhand had already made the grade.

In Pool-A, HAR Hockey Academy, Sonepat scored a dozen (12-0) past Malwa Hockey Academy, Madhya Pradesh in a one-sided encounter. Three goals by Shukhvinder (36th, 43rd, 47th), a brace of goals by Sahil Ruhal (6th, 48th), Vinay (42nd, 60th), Nitin (39th, 55th) accounted for the bulk of the tally. Malik Mannu (20th), Naveen (44th), Jeetpal (45th) scored the rest.

Later, in a Pool-G match, SNBP Academy, figuring in a must-win encounter against Kolkata Warriors, scored a 5-0 win with a collective goal contribution coming from Mohd Zain Khan (22nd, 23rd), who netted a brace, and Arun Pal (9th), Krishna Kumar Prajapati (21st), Rohan Singh (26th) scoring one each. Both teams had earned a walkover after PMSAMAHSS Chemmankadavu, Kerala did not report, reducing the group to just two teams.

In an afternoon encounter in Pool-B, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur hammered out a 6-0 win over Mother Teresa HSS, Telangana. Satyam Panday (8th, 10th, 48th) led the way, while Abhishek Tigga (5th, 7th) and Topno Jolen (12th) added to the tally.

On Thursday, SAIL Hockey Academy, Odisha made it to the last-8. The Odisha team downed Bhilwada Hockey Academy, Rajasthan 3-0 to top Pool-C. Nishad Sonu (17th), Bada Rabi (25th) and Ekka Anmol Jr (45th) scored.

Likewise, in Pool-H, Raja Karan Academy, Karnal aided by a brace by two quick goals from Pankaj (47th, 48th) downed Anwar Hockey Society, Uttar Pradesh 2-1. The losers had Ahad (52nd) reduce the margin.

All teams finished unbeaten and topped their respective groups with six points each.

RESULTS

Pool F: Belkulai CKAC Vidhyapith, West Bengal: 5 (Nikhil Goswami 10th, 20th; Deepak Kumar Patel 25th, Arham Arish 52nd; Shaurya Kumar Patel 54th) bt Hockey Nashik: 0

Pool A: HAR Hockey Academy, Sonepat: 12 (Sahil Ruhal 6th, 48th; Malik Mannu 20th; Nitin 39th, 55th; Shukhvinder 36th, 43rd, 47th; Vinay 42nd, 60th; Naveen 44th; Jeetpal 45th; Nitin 55th) bt Malwa Hockey Academy, Madhya Pradesh: 0

Pool G: SNBP Academy, Pune: 5 (Arun Pal 9th; Krishna Kumar Prajapati 21st; Mohd. Zain Khan 22nd, 23rd; Rohan Singh 26th) bt Kolkata Warriors, Kolkata: 0

Pool B: Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur: 6 (Abhishek Tigga 5th, 7th; Satyam Panday 8th, 10th, 48th; Topno Jolen 12th) bt Mother Teresa HSS, Telangana: 0

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Pool C: SAIL Hockey Academy, Odisha: 3 (Nishad Sonu 17th; Bada Rabi 25th; Ekka Anmol Jr. 45th) bt Bhilwada Hockey Academy, Rajasthan: 0

Pool H: Raja Karan Academy, Karnal: 2 (Pankaj 47th, 48th) bt Anwar Hockey Society, Uttar Pradesh: 1 (Ahad 52nd)

QUARTERFINALS:

QF1: HAR Hockey Academy, Sonepat vs Raja Karan Academy, Karnal

QF2: Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur vs SNBP Academy, Pune

QF3: SAIL Hockey Academy, Odisha vs RK Roy Academy, Patna

QF4: Regional Development Centre, Jharkhand vs Nagpur Hockey Academy