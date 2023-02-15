5th edition of Pune Women’s Half Marathon to be held on March 12

As a part of the International Women’s Day celebration, the Freerunners Charitable Trust will organise the fifth edition of the Pune Women’s Half Marathon (PWHM) on March 12.

The Freerunners Charitable Trust (FCT) was founded in Pune by Commander Jeetendran Nair I N (retd) in 2015 with a dream to promote health and fitness within the community. The FCT conducts free fitness programmes such as aerobic running, strength training and yoga every day for people from various sections of society.

Manisha Sahoo, Race Director, PWHM said, “This year, in the fifth edition, which will be held on March 12, we are expecting around 5,000 women participants. We are happy to see more and more women take their health seriously. Women play different important roles in everyone’s lives: From someone’s mother or wife to someone’s daughter or sister and are always the key to keep the entire family together and going. In today’s world, most of the women play dual roles and lead the corporate world and also manage their homes beautifully, so it is all the more important for them to take care of their health.”

Whether one is a newbie or a seasoned runner, young or old, there are race categories for all, Sahoo said. “The marathon, which is a platform to bring all women from different walks of life to experience the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, will start from the Pune Rural Police Ground on March 12 at 5.30 am for the 21 km race, 6.00 am for the 10 km race and 7 am for the fun run of 5 km on certified routes,” she further added.

Each participant shall be given a t-shirt and a finisher’s medal. Additionally, participants of the 10 km and 21 km events will receive e-certificates.

Free training sessions for the participants who register for the event are being conducted at Wanowrie, Undri, Baner, Balewadi, Pune University, Karve Nagar and Sahakar Nagar. Bajaj Finserv is supporting this event as an associate partner, while the energy partner is Fast N Up. Women of all age groups are encouraged to participate in large numbers in this mega carnival. For registration, please visit — https://www.townscript.com/e/pune-womens-half-marathon-041400 or contact 9764765252 for queries.