5th Asia Pacific Solar Physics Meeting: Prof Nandi gets Young Career Award

Professor Dibyendu Nandi at the award ceremony on Tuesday. (Express) Professor Dibyendu Nandi at the award ceremony on Tuesday. (Express)

Professor Dibyendu Nandi on Tuesday was presented with the Young Career Award at the 5th Asia Pacific Solar Physics Meeting, currently underway at the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA). The meeting, which will go on till February 7, is being jointly organised by IUCAA and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune.

The award is conferred once every few years to a solar physicist, under the age of 50 years, who has made significant contributions to solar physics research, working within the Asia-Pacific region during the last ten years.

Apart from academic achievements, organisational or development work, setting up facilities and training given to students are also considered for this award. It was established in 2017, and the first laureate was Professor Peng-Fei Chen from Nanjing University, China.

Professor Nandi specialises in understanding the origin of the sun’s dynamic activity and its influence on our near-earth space environment. He obtained his PhD from the Indian Institute of Science and subsequently spent several years in the USA working at the Solar Physics Group at Montana State University and Harvard Smithsonian Center of Astrophysics. Following his return to India, he established the multi-institutional Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India at IISER, Kolkata, which has since spurned nationwide collaborations in astrophysics and contributed to capacity building in space weather sciences.

Professor Nandi has also made fundamental contributions to understanding the origin and fluctuations in the sun’s activity, including uncovering the physics of solar cycle predictability and establishing short, one-cycle memory of the sunspot cycle.

In more recent years, he has contributed to the development of computational models to explore star-planet interactions in solar and exoplanetary systems. His work, along with his group at the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India, is laying the basis for development of national space weather forecasting capabilities in India, a statement issued on Tuesday said.

