59 officer trainees at INS Shivaji complete marine engg course

The passing out parade was reviewed by Commanding Officer at INS Shivaji, Commodore Ravnish Seth, who is also the station commander at Lonavala.

Following the completion of 105 weeks of professional training, 59 officer trainees from the 90th batch of the Marine Engineering Specialisation Course (MESC), including 44 from the Indian Navy and 15 from friendly foreign countries Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, graduated from INS Shivaji on Thursday.

The two-year-long training of these officers involved understanding the finer aspects of marine engineering and a wide array of co-curricular activities directed towards their overall grooming. Chief of Materiel of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral SR Sarma addressed the officers at the valedictory function through video conferencing. VAdm Sarma congratulated the officers and the training staff at INS Shivaji and urged the officers to continue learning and adapting to technological advancements in the field.

The passing out parade was reviewed by Commanding Officer at INS Shivaji, Commodore Ravnish Seth, who is also the station commander at Lonavala. During his address, the commanding officer asked the engineer officers to lead by example.

As part of the course curriculum, the officers underwent watchkeeping onboard naval warships and undertook various marine engineering projects involving cutting-edge technologies. The commanding officer awarded trophies to the graduating officers; the ‘Hammer’ for the Best All Round Officer was awarded to Lieutenant Karan Dilip Chellani and Vice Admiral Daya Shankar Rolling Trophy for ‘Best Sportsman’ was awarded to Lieutenant Naveen George.

Lieutenant Commander Pijush Kanti Saha of the Bangladesh Navy was adjudged the ‘Best Overall Foreign Trainee’ from the course, while Lieutenant Karan Dilip Chellani also stood first in order of academic merit. The best project syndicate was awarded for the project ‘Integration of Artificial Intelligence with onboard Machinery Controls Systems’. The officers will now proceed for appointments onboard various naval warships and also shore formations.

INS Shivaji is the premier technical training establishment of the Indian Navy which imparts specialised training on marine engineering to officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign navies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd