58 pilgrims stuck at China border as two travel companies fight over payment

As many as 58 pilgrims from Pune, Mumbai, Belgaum, Dhule and Baramati area, who are on a tour to the Kailash Mansarovar, were stuck at Temuri near India – China border for the last two days, following a financial dispute between two travel companies from Pune and Nepal.

Amit Kulkarni of the Raghukul Holidays in Pune, however, said the dispute has been resolved and the tour will continue from Tuesday morning and complete in time by July 4. “There was a problem since yesterday… But the money has been provided and the issue has been sorted,” said Kulkarni.

The pilgrims, including two women police officers, went to Kathmandu through Raghukul Holidays and started their pilgrimage on June 23. They reportedly reached Temuri on June 24. But, a dispute over payment of Rs 54 lakh started between Raghukul Holidays and a travel company in Nepal that has been working with Raghukul Holidays on this tour.

Soon, some of the tourists took to social media and posted about the dispute. According to messages circulated on social media, despite having the essential permit and visa, the Nepal-based company was not letting the group to enter China.

Tourists claimed that they were suffering because of the dispute between the two travel companies.

