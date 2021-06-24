575 cops from Pune city police gets promotion

As per report, 200 police havaldar got promoted to assistant sub-inspector. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

As many as 575 cops from the Pune city police, who are of the ranks of constable and havaldar, have been given one step promotion.

Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta had formed a committee comprising additional commissioner of police Jalinder Supekar, deputy commissioner of police Swapna Gore, assistant commissioner of police Machhindra Chavan and administrative officer Shashikala Bhalchim for giving promotions to the police personnel of the rank of constables to havaldar.

A press release issued by the Pune city police stated that as per the committee’s recommendation, 200 police havaldar got promoted to assistant sub-inspector, 249 police naik got promoted to havaldar and 126 constables were promoted to the rank of police naik on June 23.

The report mentioned that the promotion procedure had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.