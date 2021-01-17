57% vaccination in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The PCMC was supposed to be vaccinate 800 persons on the first day of the drive. However, only 456 turned up. (Representational)

Of the 456 health workers who were vaccinated at eight centres in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday, some complained of “slight headaches” for a while but none of them required hospitalisation. The health workers carried out their normal duties after receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We have not received any serious complaint of any adverse event after the vaccination was carried. There were minor complaints from a few about slight headaches…,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told The Sunday Express.

The PCMC chief said a few of those had apparently come to the vaccination centres without having a meal. “Some of them complained of headaches. We do not know exact number, but they were very few. We are compiling the data. I don’t think they need any serious cognisance as the vaccinated staff went about their job soon after,” he said.

The PCMC was supposed to be vaccinate 800 persons on the first day of the drive. However, only 456 turned up. “We carried out 57 per cent vaccination. Many of them did not turn up…,” he said.

Hardikar, however, denied that some frontline health workers did not turn up due to fear of adverse events. “I don’t think anyone feared adverse events. They have handled Covid-19 upfront and bravely. They don’t harbour any fears. It is just that they were not available today and therefore could not turn up,” he said.

The highest 70 vaccinations were registered at Jijamata hospital where the vaccination drive kicked off in the presence of Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Mai Dhore and Maval MP Shrirang Barne.

PCMC Additional health chief Dr Pavan Salve was the first one to receive the vaccination dose. Hailing the efforts of the health staff, Barne said, “The health staff have bravely fought Covid-19. They have put in their best efforts to save the lives of the patients unmindful of the threat to their life. Therefore, it is appropriate that they should get the first dose…”

The mayor, too, applauded the efforts of the frontline workers and also praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in getting the vaccine available to the countrymen in quick time.

After taking the shot, Dr Salve said he went about his work as usual. “I didn’t feel anything. I was delighted to take the vaccine to set the ball rolling. Everyone saw me smiling and in fine fettle after I took the dose and sat in the hospital for half an hour as per the norm,” he said.

Speaking about the vaccination drive at eight centres, Dr Salve said, “Till late evening, we had not received any report of any major adverse event. We were told that one adverse event had been reported from Akurdi of a health staff suffering from headache after taking the dose. We are trying to locate the staff. But no serious adverse event was reported of anyone being admitted to hospital or any ICU of a hospital or having fainting spell.”

Dr Salve said some of those who had been infected with COVID-19 a few months back also took the vaccine shots.

Hardikar said over 17,000 frontline health staff have registered for vaccination. “We have received 15,000 doses so far in first consignment. We expect to receive the second one soon. We would be able to complete the vaccination in 20 days,” he said.

