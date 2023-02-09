scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

57 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal at Pune school

Officials said students of Hutatma Rajguru Vidyalaya suffered from nausea and stomach ache after they ate the rice provided by the school.

pune bus driver Officials said all students were stable and senior officials and school authorities were monitoring the situation. (FILE)

As many as 57 students had to be hospitalised as they suffered from nausea and stomach ache after consuming the mid-day meal at a school in Pune districts’ Khed taluka Thursday. Officials said all students were stable and senior officials and school authorities were monitoring the situation.

Officials said students of Hutatma Rajguru Vidyalaya started showing these symptoms after they ate the rice provided by the school. “The students were immediately rushed to the rural hospital in Chandoli and given immediate medical attention. Senior officials visited the hospital and are monitoring the situation closely,” said Pune Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ayush Prasad.

More from Pune

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Khed) Sudarshan Patil said, “The 57 students who suffered from nausea and stomach ache include boys and girls from classes 5 to 7. We have spoken to the cooks at the school, and it was suspected that the utensils used for cooking might not have been cleaned properly. Further probe is on.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
Why are over 60% IIT Bombay graduates opting for jobs unrelated to their ...
Why are over 60% IIT Bombay graduates opting for jobs unrelated to their ...

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 17:49 IST
Next Story

IND vs AUS: ‘Interesting’, writes Tim Paine as footage of Jadeja appearing to rub his bowling finger intrigues social media

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close