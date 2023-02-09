57 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal at Pune school

As many as 57 students had to be hospitalised as they suffered from nausea and stomach ache after consuming the mid-day meal at a school in Pune districts’ Khed taluka Thursday. Officials said all students were stable and senior officials and school authorities were monitoring the situation.

Officials said students of Hutatma Rajguru Vidyalaya started showing these symptoms after they ate the rice provided by the school. “The students were immediately rushed to the rural hospital in Chandoli and given immediate medical attention. Senior officials visited the hospital and are monitoring the situation closely,” said Pune Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ayush Prasad.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Khed) Sudarshan Patil said, “The 57 students who suffered from nausea and stomach ache include boys and girls from classes 5 to 7. We have spoken to the cooks at the school, and it was suspected that the utensils used for cooking might not have been cleaned properly. Further probe is on.”