57 booked as trading platform probed for forex investment scam

Pune Rural police launched a probe into the operations of TP Global FX, a multi-asset trading platform that has been the subject of major criminal investigations — including by the Enforcement Directorate — for allegedly running a massive illegal forex trading and investment scam across India. In a case registered, 57 people linked to the entity including its key officials and local agents were booked.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Narayangaon police station under Pune Rural police last week based on the complaint filed by a 50-year-old businessman from Junnar taluka who was duped of over Rs one crore by the company and its representatives.

“Multiple cases have till now been registered in West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra against the company and its representatives. Based on the case registered at Narayangaon, we will investigate the footprint of the company in Pune district.” said an officer.

The officer added, “The complainant had approached Kolkata police with the complainant. A Zero FIR was registered at Hare Street Police station in Kolkata which was transferred to Pune Rural police. The case was registered at Narayangaon police station as the complainant is a resident of the jurisdiction.”

Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kolkata Zonal Office has filed multiple prosecution complaints in connection with the ongoing investigation under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The ED said TP Global Forex trading illegally collected over Rs 2,000 crore from the public in the name of forex trading. The amount was collected in dummy bank accounts opened with the assistance of associates.

ED initiated investigation based on FIRs registered by police in Kolkata, Maharashtra and Gujarat. “As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the website of TP Global FX is neither registered with RBI nor does it have any authorisation from RBI for forex trading. The RBI issued an alert list including the name of TP Global FX vide a press release in September 2022, which was published to caution the public against unauthorised trading platforms,” the ED has said.

“ED investigation revealed a sophisticated deception was orchestrated by individuals by utilising numerous dummy companies to entice investors/general public into a fraudulent scheme promising high returns on forex trading investments through TP Global FX. The total amount of seized/frozen/attached assets in the case stands at approximately Rs 291 crores, in the form of cash, gold, real estate, hospitality establishments, office spaces, agricultural land, vehicles, cryptocurrencies, and bank balances,” the ED has said.