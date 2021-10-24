5,500 college teachers in state to train in advanced science teaching skills

After school teachers, now Pune will roll out another training programme for college and university-level teachers in Maharashtra.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, along with Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy (MSFDA), will develop online and offline workshops focusing on incorporating enquiry-based teaching skills and research-based pedagogies, among others, in science and mathematics teaching.

IISER Pune and MSFDA signed an MoU in this regard.

The joint venture plans to train 5,500 teachers in Maharashtra who will be covered in multiple phases. The aim is to streamline higher education with a multidisciplinary approach covering curriculum, innovation, inclusion and reasoning.

“In collaboration with all universities and Institutes of Eminence, MSFDA will help streamline higher education,” said Nipun Vinayak, Executive Director, MSFDA.

For several years now, IISER Pune has been working with teachers and honing their teaching skills across India. Earlier this year, the institute finalised setting up the Department of Science Education, wherein tutors will research on improving teaching at schools. Once functional, this will be the first dedicated department among the seven IISERs.