‘Crimes against Humanity’: 53 Top Indian physicists condemn attacks on Iranian and Palestinian universities

Graves being prepared for those killed in a US-Israeli strike on a girls’ school in Minab, Iran. The UN Human Rights office has called for an investigation into the incident. (Reuters)

Top Indian string theorists recently shared a statement of solidarity with academics and citizens of Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon in the wake of educational institutes in these countries coming under attack from the United States and Israel during the West Asia conflict. Signatories include professors from various IITs, IISERs, IISc, ICTS-TIFR, and other institutions across the country.

“Our colleagues in West Asia have been deeply affected by the recent war initiated by the United States and Israel. Universities and educational institutes in Iran, as well as Lebanon and Palestine, have been attacked during the war – including Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Minab, the Pasteur Institute, Sharif University of Technology, Shahid Beheshti University, Iran University of Science and Technology, Isfahan University of Technology and the Lebanese University,” the statement says.