Saturday, July 09, 2022

52-yr-old Pune woman dies in Amarnath cloudburst

At least 15 people died and many are missing after the flash flood on Friday.

Pune |
July 10, 2022 3:50:59 am
The woman has been identified as Sunita Bhosale (52).

A woman pilgrim from Dhairygaon in Pune city died in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst during the Amarnath pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir.

The woman has been identified as Sunita Bhosale (52). Bhosale had travelled to Amarnath with her husband and sister-in-law.

“She had spoken to her son on Friday morning. By evening, he received a call from his father about the death of his mother in the landslide,” said Shreyash Khatavkar, a family friend of the Bhosale’s.

Bhosale and her family members were part of a group of 55 devotees which had gone for the Amarnath Yatra from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. “They left almost a week ago…,” said Khatavkar.

