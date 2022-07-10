52-yr-old Pune woman dies in Amarnath cloudburst

A woman pilgrim from Dhairygaon in Pune city died in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst during the Amarnath pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 15 people died and many are missing after the flash flood on Friday.

The woman has been identified as Sunita Bhosale (52). Bhosale had travelled to Amarnath with her husband and sister-in-law.

“She had spoken to her son on Friday morning. By evening, he received a call from his father about the death of his mother in the landslide,” said Shreyash Khatavkar, a family friend of the Bhosale’s.

Bhosale and her family members were part of a group of 55 devotees which had gone for the Amarnath Yatra from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. “They left almost a week ago…,” said Khatavkar.