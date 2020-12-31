52 samples from Maharashtra sent to NIV for genomic sequencing

A total of 4,474 travellers have been traced so far, and 498 have completed 28 days from their arrival in India. (Express photo for representation)

State Health department officials, who have aggressively been tracking those who have come back to Maharashtra from the United Kingdom in recent days, have referred a total of 52 samples to the National Institute of Virology for genomic sequencing of SARS CoV2, for the new strain of coronavirus.

A total of 4,474 travellers have been traced so far, and 498 have completed 28 days from their arrival in India.

State Surveillance Officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, said 2,917 total travelers had undergone RT- PCR tests, and 57 were found to be Covid positive.

Of these, 23 are from Mumbai, 11 from Pune, seven from Thane, six from Nagpur, two each from Nashik, Aurangabad,Raigad and Buldhana, and one each from Nanded and Washim, said Dr Awate.