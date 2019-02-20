500 expert trainers to train 15 lakh construction workers under MahaRERA initiative

THE MAHARASHTRA Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has started an initiative to create 500 expert trainers who in turn will train 15 lakh construction workers in the state over the next five years.

The authority will spend Rs 3 crore on implementing the initiative, called ‘Training of expert trainers’ programme, said Gautam Chatterjee, chairman of MahaRERA. The training of the first 50 experts started on Tuesday at a specially-designed training facility, both of which were inaugurated by Chatterjee at Nanded City. This training facility contains tools display area, classrooms, activity hall and workshop.

Chatterjee said over 60 per cent projects registered under the RERA in the country are from Maharashtra, which has always been on the forefront of RERA implementation.

‘’The RERA Act talks about basic discipline, transparency and financial discipline in the real estate sector. There is a clause in the act that also makes a developer accountable for any workmanship defect found in the first five years from the date of possession. It is important to take preventive action than a curative one to overcome such defects so that there are fewer complaints in future. We can achieve this by upgrading the skills of construction workers along with the use of good quality material and following a systematic work process,’’ he added.

The training of experts will involve segments such as bar bending, shuttering, mason general, paining, plumbing and electrical work. For Pune region, Kushal CREDAI initiative of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India) Pune Metro will be the partner for training 225 expert trainers.

Chatterjee said at any given point of time, approximately 15,000 real estate projects would be under construction in Maharashtra, that is likely to have the participation of about 15 lakh construction workers.

The idea behind this programme is to create a team of 500 expert trainers in the coming nine to 12 months. These expert trainers will then go to each RERA registered site to train workers according to the stage of construction and role of related workers at that time.