50-yr-old woman linked to Markaz attendee tests positive, Bhosari on complete lockdown from today

After one more positive case was detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday, the total number of patients admitted to the civic-run YCM hospital has gone up to 10. All cases are linked to the Tabhligi Jamaat’s congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin in New Delhi. In another development, Bhosari will remain under complete lockdown for the next three days from Friday with even shops and vegetable markets shut.

“The patient is a 50-year-old woman, who seems to be a high-risk contact of a Markaz attendee but so far we have not been able establish any contact,” said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, adding that the the woman was admitted to YCM hospital on Wednesday and quarantined, following which her close contacts were also being traced.

Three Markaz attendees were first admitted to YCM hospital, and now seven of their high-risk contacts have also been admitted after they too tested positive.

All of Bhosari will be shut for three days from Friday. Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge said the decision was made at a meeting with villagers on Thursday after one positive case surfaced in the area.

“All shops and vegetable markets will remain closed in Bhosari. The closure will affect a population of nearly two lakh,” said Kartik Landge, the MLA’s brother. Pimpri-Chinchwad has 22 positive cases so far, of which 12 have been discharged. One positive patient has been admitted to a Pune hospital, but the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is not counting the case in its tally.

