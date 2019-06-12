50 years after passing out, batch of 1969 to reunite at NDA in Pune

By Anoushka Gahilot

The Golden Jubilee Reunion of the 36th course the National Defence Academy, which passed out 50 years ago in June 1969, will be held on the academy campus in Khadakwasla from June 15 to 17. Around 190 people, including the retired officers and officers’ wives, are expected to attend the reunion.

Among them 11 are wives of the NDA alumni, who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Some retired officers are also travelling from places, like New Zealand, USA and Canada, to reunite with their fellow coursemates.

Former Chief of Army Staff Gen V K Singh, now a minister in the Narendra Modi government, who is also from the 36th course of NDA, is slated to attend the reunion. The event will also see participation of senior officer from Ghana Navy, Admiral Nuno, who is travelling from Ghana with his wife.

A press conference on the reunion event was held on Tuesday, which was addressed by the coordinators Brig (Retd) Ajit Apte and Col (Retd) Sudhir Naphad, both from the same course. Some of their batchmantes also attended the passing out parade of the 136th course of the NDA held on May 30.

All the retired officers attending the reunion will be staying on the NDA campus in the same cabins as they occupied back in their days of training. The officers of the batch of ’69 were commissioned in 1970 and were the junior-most officers to participate in the 1971 war.

The former comrades are expected to reach the NDA campus on the June 15 and a ceremonial dinner will be held on the same evening. Several event are lined-up for June 16 as well.

The NDA is the premier tri-services training academy of the Indian Armed Forces.