Thane: 50-year-old woman abducted & raped, one arrested

A 48-year-old man allegedly abducted and raped a 50-year-old woman in Ulhasnagar on September 23, when she was walking home from the bus stop after work. Police said the man was arrested on Saturday with the help of CCTV footage but was further identified as he had defensive wounds on his chest where the woman had bitten him.

According to police, the woman is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. “The accused dragged her off to a secluded spot and raped her. She defended herself by biting him on the chest and hands,” said an officer.

Police said they had some visuals from the area near the bus stop, tracked the man and brought him in for interrogation. “We brought him in for questioning and found bite marks on his chest. The accused then confessed,” the officer said.