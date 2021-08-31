50-year-old cop dies by suicide: police

A 50-year-old former serviceman now serving as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with Pune City Police was found dead at his house in Hadapsar on Monday afternoon. The deceased, Rajesh Dagdu Mahajan, a resident of Harpale Vasti, who was currently attached to the Motor Transport (MT) wing of Pune City Police, was found hanging from a rope, police said.

Mahajan was on a leave of absence for a few days, police said. On Monday afternoon, his neighbours informed the police of a foul smell emanating from his residence. When a police team reached his residence, they found him hanging from the ceiling with a rope.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Namrata Patil said, “Preliminary investigation points to suicide. We have found a suicide note, believed to have been written by the deceased. We have been told that he had lost his wife some time ago. We have launched a probe.”

An officer from the MT wing of the Shivajinagar-based headquarters of Pune City Police said, “Mahajan had joined the police force after he retired from the Army as a soldier. He had lost his wife to an illness a couple of months ago. He was working as a driver with our department.” ENS