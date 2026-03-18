50 SSC board exam question papers stolen in Maharashtra a day before exam

The Geography paper was the last scheduled paper in the SSC class 10 board examinations that began last month. MSBSHSE Chairman Trigun Kulkarni said late on Tuesday night that the examination would continue as normal and there was no change in the schedule after the possible leak of the paper.

Two bundles of SSC board exam question papers containing 50 papers were stolen from a strong room in Sangola in Solapur District on March 17, one day before the scheduled Geography exam. However, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said that there was no change in schedule despite this incident and the exam would continue as normal.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pritam Yawalkar informed that the Sangola Vidyamandir serves as the strongroom for storage of question papers for the complete Sangola taluka. He said, “Geography papers were stored in this strong room yesterday. These were Marathi, Gujarati, and English papers. Two packets containing 25 papers each were stolen post 2 am on March 17. This was done by cutting the lock of the door. An FIR has been filed in this regard by the Block Education Officer.”