50 officer trainees, including 15 from friendly nations, complete training at INS Shivaji

Fifty officer trainees, including 15 from nine friendly foreign nations, of the 92nd Batch of Marine Engineering Specialisation Course (MESC) successfully completed 105 weeks of professional training at INS Shivaji on Thursday.

Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, presided over the ceremony as chief guest and reviewed the passing out parade.

Addressing officers of the passing out course, Rear Admiral Antony George congratulated the officers and urged them to continue their tryst with learning and continually adapt to technological advancements.

The Rear Admiral also awarded trophies to officers excelling in specific fields. The ‘Hammer’ to the Best All Round Officer was awarded to Lieutenant Vignesh Bojaraj. Vice Admiral Daya Shankar Rolling Trophy for ‘Best Sportsman’ was awarded to Lt Jishnu Alokkan and Lt Jose Tony KA was awarded ‘Positive Living Officer’.

The award for ‘First in Order of Academic Merit’ was given to Lieutenant Commander Kaiser Mahmud, Bangladesh Navy, and the best project syndicate was awarded for the project on ‘Development of USV through a System Engineering Approach’. The passing out officers would be taking up appointments onboard Naval warships and shore establishments of the Indian Navy.