50 civic school teachers in each ward office to help in contact tracing of Covid-19 patients

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday decided to assign 50 teachers from civic schools to each of the 15 ward offices to assist in contact tracing of Covid-19 patients.

The PMC has already provided a Quick Response Team (QRT) for each ward office for contact tracing. Teachers from civic schools are being roped in to support the QRT in the wake of the Covid-19 surge.

“The staff of civic education department are being once again roped in for contact tracing of positive patients. They will have to report to the ward offices allocated to them,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal. If anyone fails to report for the duty allotted to them, they will face disciplinary action, she added.

Last year, the PMC had assigned civic school teachers and PMPML staff to carry out door-to-door surveys to identify patients and register comorbid cases.



The PMC plans to trace 15 low risk and five high risk contacts of positive patients that have come in touch with an infected person in the last few days. They will be screened for Covid-19 and given necessary instructions as per requirement.

The PMC has already increased the number of swab collection centres. More than 10,000 residents are tested every day and the positivity rate in the city is just over 20 per cent.

The civic administration has also set up Covid Care Centres (CCC) in different parts of the city as well as restarted the jumbo Covid hospital, while private hospitals have been asked to increase bed capacity.

