50 AC midi buses to be acquired by PMC; ride to congested centre of city at Rs 10

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved funds to purchase AC midi buses for the PMPML, the city’s transport service, to ferry citizens in congested areas. Officials said the fare to commute to the central part of the city in these buses has been fixed at Rs 10.

“The ruling BJP had promised to increase the number of buses in the PMPML’s fleet to provide an efficient public transport system to citizens. The central part of the city is congested with narrow roads, and it witnesses chaos when regular PMPML buses pass through the roads. Thus, it was decided to introduce midi buses in PMPML for commuting citizens in the central part of the city,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the standing committee.

The PMC has decided to purchase 50 AC midi buses to be plied on narrow streets in the heart of the city, he said. He added that one bus would cost Rs 26.95 lakh, and Rs 13.47 crore has been approved to purchase 50 midi buses.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“For just Rs 10, the AC midi buses will enable citizens to travel any distance at the heart of the city. This will encourage citizens to commute with comfort at less expense, while discourage them from using private vehicles to travel to the central part of the city. This will help decongesting the narrow roads and solve the traffic problems,” Rasane said.

The buses would start operating in the next few months and 30 routes cutting across the heart of the city are being planned for these vehicles, he said.

The PMPML also plans to acquire a large number of electric buses in its fleet by the year-end on a rental basis.