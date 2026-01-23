5 yr old boy on kids’ scooter crushed to death by car in Loni Kalbhor

According to CCTV footage, the mishap took place at 3.22 pm on January 19.

A speeding car ran over a five year old boy playing on a kids scooter on the premises of a plush residential society in Loni Kalbhor area. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral. According to CCTV footage, the mishap took place at 3.22 pm on January 19.

Police identified the deceased as Nishkarsh Ashwat Swami. His father Ashwat Narayan Swami (40), resident of Joy Nest society in Loni Kalbhor, lodged the first information report (FIR) at Loni Kalbhor police station on January 20.

Police have booked the accused car driver identified as Atharva Ramesh Kawade (22) under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 106(1) (causing death due to negligence), 281 (rash driving) and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.