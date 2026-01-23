5 yr old boy on kids’ scooter crushed to death by car in Loni Kalbhor

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A speeding car ran over a five year old boy playing on a kids scooter on the premises of a plush residential society in Loni Kalbhor area. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral. According to CCTV footage, the mishap took place at 3.22 pm on January 19.
Police identified the deceased as Nishkarsh Ashwat Swami. His father Ashwat Narayan Swami (40), resident of Joy Nest society in Loni Kalbhor, lodged the first information report (FIR) at Loni Kalbhor police station on January 20.
Police have booked the accused car driver identified as Atharva Ramesh Kawade (22) under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 106(1) (causing death due to negligence), 281 (rash driving) and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.
As per the FIR, Nishkarsh had gone downstairs with his grandmother to play in the society premises. While he was riding his kids scooter, a car knocked him down and went ran over his body, leaving him in a pool of blood at the spot.
Police said Kawade, a resident of Ganga Heights on Mundhwa road, had come to Joy Nest society to drop his friend off. The mishap took place while he was returning in his car, police said.
As seen in CCTV footage, the car driver stopped after running over the boy. A few more citizens at the spot also rushed to help. The boy was immediately taken to a hospital in the accused person’s car, but he was pronounced dead by the doctors, police said.
Assistant police inspector Ankush Borate of Loni Kalbhor police station, the investigation officer of this case, said, “As per the legal procedure, a notice has been issued to the accused car driver Atharva Kawade for further investigation. Kawade is a student of MIT college.”
“The victim’s family hails from Chitradurg in Karnataka. The father of the victim boy works with a private company in Pune. The family resides in a rented apartment in Joy Nest society,” Borate said.
