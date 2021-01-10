5-year-old Pune prodigy sets world record with unique memory

She is only five, but her age didn’t deter her from creating a world record. Meet Presha Khemani, daughter of a city-based chartered accountant and a homemaker, who has aced it to the World Records India Book by naming 150 countries and their capitals after identifying their flags in just 4.17 minutes. The little genius won the ‘Youngest Kid to Identify Flags and Country Names’ title for her incredible feat.

“Presha has always been a brilliant student. Apart from her academics, she excels in almost everything she sets her mind to. It was early in the lockdown when a family friend gave her an Atlas. As she flipped through its pages, the flags of various countries incited her curiosity. She used to ask me about the flags, the countries they represent and their capitals,” said Presha’s mother Sangeeta Khemani.

On recognising her daughter’s unique intelligence and sharp memory, Sangeeta said, she started introducing her daughter to a continent each week. “We continued the lessons gradually and covered the entire content of the book in seven weeks. Sometimes I used to forget the name of the country but Presha remembered it. It was not mere mugging up. She could answer, even if she was asked to identify the flags of various countries randomly,” the proud mother added.

With the help from Presha’s alma mater, Sanskriti School, Bhukum, her parents enrolled her name for the World Record India Book competition. “We contacted the officials concerned and completed the necessary formalities. They had asked us to record a video of Presha’s answers on the Atlas contents. Only after their thorough checking and judgment that she meets the right parameters, Presha was declared the record holder and awarded a gold medal on October 17, 2020,” Sangeeta added.

On what the young prodigy is up to next, the mother said since Presha is still a child and does not fathom the weight of the prestigious award, she is raring to go for more. “All her medals have been kept in a showcase in our house. While it was a big achievement for us, for Presha, it is just the beginning. She told me that she wants more medals, and her next goal is to learn the names of currencies, languages and world leaders,” Sangeeta informed.

