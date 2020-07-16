5 undertrial inmates escape from temporary prison at Yerawada

The entrance of the premises in Yerawada where the government-run girl’s hostel turned into a temporary jail is located. Five inmates escaped from the temporary jail in the early hours of Thursday, (Express photo by Ashish Kale) The entrance of the premises in Yerawada where the government-run girl’s hostel turned into a temporary jail is located. Five inmates escaped from the temporary jail in the early hours of Thursday, (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

FIVE undertrial prisoners lodged on the premises of a government hostel at Yerawada, designated a temporary prison during the Covid-19 pandemic, escaped in the early hours of Thursday by breaking the window grill of their room. This is the third incident in over a month in which inmates have fled from the temporary prison.

As per the information given by local police and Prison department officials, five inmates — four of them arrested by Pune Rural Police and one arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police — fled around 4 am on Thursday. Three of them, Akshay Chavan, Devgan Chavan and Ganesh Chavan, who are history-sheeters, have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Pune Rural police for involvement in various serious criminal activities. Another inmate, Ajinkya Kamble, has been booked for abatement of suicide and another, Sunny Pinto, has been booked for theft.

Inspector Yunus Shaikh of Yerawada police station said, “The five inmates escaped by breaking the grills of the window of their room. Primary observations show that these grills of hostel rooms are not very strong. A search has been launched for them.”

The campus, which is of a government-run girl’s hostel, currently houses close to 600 inmates. The temporary prison is admitting inmates — both undertrials and convicts — slated to be lodged in the high-security Yerawada Central Prison in Pune, which is on lockdown. As per the primary information, there is round-the-clock security of prison officials inside the premises, and of police teams to guard the boundaries.

Recently, five inmates from the temporary prison tested positive for Covid-19 and have been isolated.

Will review security measures: Collector

Inmates fleeing from the temporary prison is a serious issue and immediate steps will have to be taken to address the issue, said Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram. “I will call for a meeting of the relevant officials and fix responsibility. We will have to review the security and surveillance measures deployed at these temporary jails. This needs serious and immediate attention,” said Ram.

