5, including 3 Nigerian nationals, held for multiple online frauds in Pune

An FIR in the case was registered on Sunday. (Representational) An FIR in the case was registered on Sunday. (Representational)

The Cyber Crime Cell of Pune Police on Tuesday arrested three Nigerian nationals, one person from Ivory Coast, and their Indian accomplice for allegedly being involved in multiple cases of online frauds.

A team from the Cyber Cell was probing a case in which a resident from Lohegaon was cheated to the tune of Rs 21 lakh under the pretext of investment in the production of a herbal oil. An FIR in the case was registered on Sunday. The team reportedly received information that a woman involved in the crime was coming to Pune. She was arrested and the team subsequently zeroed in on her accomplices who were based in Kharghar in Mumbai, police said.

The police team raided an apartment in the area and arrested four more people. Initial probe points to the involvement of these five suspects in multiple cases of online fraud.

The accused were identified as Alex Ilechukwu Arinze (33), Okoko Okoro Nwamamah (38) and Kalu Ilechukwu (27) who are all from Nigeria. The accused also included Guede Francis (38) from Ivory Coast, and a 37-year-old woman, who is a resident of Juhu in Mumbai.

