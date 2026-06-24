5 months on, Pune Grand Tour roads hold steady

The Indian Express also travelled a part of the Stage 4 route from Nal Stop to Pune Camp. Majority of the drain covers from Nal Stop and Mhatre bridge onwards are well maintained. With a few having defects. The road from seven loves chowk to Camp had developed some potholes.

Pune spent hundreds of crores of rupees to make 437 km of roads worthy of the Pune Grand Tour, the first UCI 2.2 cycling level event held in India. The race was conducted in January 2026, and the hundreds of international athletes competing in the tournament appreciated the quality of roads that the city presented.

The Indian Express travelled the almost 110 km route of the second stage of the race — from Pune to Purandar to Rajgad to Nanded City — in June to check if the road quality had been maintained.

The most noticeable feature during the roadworks was that drainage lids on roads, usually poorly made resulting in bumps or potholes, were covered flat. In the city region of the route from Kondhwa towards Bapdev Ghat, a fairly busy route, around 80 per cent of the drainage covers were still in pristine condition.