5 held for stealing 198 cell phones from warehouse

July 28, 2022 2:24:53 am
Police have arrested a gang of five persons from Jharkhand for allegedly stealing electronic items worth Rs 1.5 crore from a warehouse in Wagholi. Police have recovered as many as 197 mobile phone handsets, three laptops, seven I-pads and other accessories from the accused.
The arrested accused have been identified as Abdul Shaikh (20), Abedur Shaikh (34), Sultan Shaikh (32), Abubakar Shaikh (23) and Rabidul Shaikh (22).
Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed the five accused when they were seen moving suspiciously near a petrol pump on Kesnand Road on Monday night.
Police recovered sharp weapons, a screw driver, rope and other items from them during the subsequent search. Police said the accused were planning to attack and loot the petrol pump on Kesnand Road.
