5 friends killed as truck overturns on them on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Five persons were crushed to death as a tempo truck overturned on them on Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khandala Sunday night, police said. The victims, aged between 28 and 38 years, were on their way back to Pune from a day-long outing at Alibaug in Raigad and were standing on the roadside when the incident happened, police added.

According to police, six friends, all employees at a factory in Talegaon Dabhade industrial area in Pune district, were returning on three bikes from Alibaug and had stopped at Anda Point — the name derived from the sharp, oval turn at a point where the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the Pune-Mumbai old highway converge — when the incident happened.

“The men had stopped on the roadside around 11 pm. One of them had to take a leak and had gone ahead (a few meters away), while the five others were either sitting or standing next to their bikes at the point which has a sharp turn and a downward slope. A tempo truck, carrying flour in gunny bags, was taking a turn towards Khopoli at the same diversion at the time. The vehicle went out of control of the driver and turned on its side. It fell on the five youths and their bikes, all of whom were crushed either under the truck or the heavy bags,” Inspector Dhanaji Kshirsagar of Khopoli police station in Raigad police jurisdiction said.

The person, who had walked a few meters ahead, called the police, he said.

All the injured were taken to a nearby hospital by Expressway Emergency Response Team and State Highway Patrol teams. While four persons were declared brought dead upon arrival at the hospital, one more succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Pradeep Chole (38), Amol Chilme (30), Narayan Gundale (28), Govind Nalwad (30), Arjun Gundale (28), all natives of Ahmedpur taluka in Latur district. The sixth friend has been identified as Balaji Bhandare (35).

While the tempo truck driver had managed to flee after the accident, he was detained late on Monday evening, police said.

The stretch of the National Highway-48, between Pune and Mumbai, is called Old Pune-Mumbai Highway in reference to the Pune-Mumbai Expressway which became operational in 2002. For a few kilometres between Khandala in Pune district and Khopoli in Raigad district, these two highways have an overlapping stretch. While two-wheelers cannot enter the Expressway, they are allowed on this common patch between the two highways. The accident took place on the spot where these two highways merge near Khandala.

