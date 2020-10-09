5 duped of Rs 1.8 lakh on false assurances of job in Poland

The complainant and few others contacted the accused through an online portal for seeking jobs. (Representational)

Five persons were duped of nearly Rs 1.8 lakh over false assurances about job opportunities in Poland. All of them had contacted a recruitment agency through an online portal.

An offence in this case has been lodged at the Chandan Nagar police station. Police said one of the victims, Amol Kamble (29), had lodged the first information report, based on which the accused has been booked under sections 417, 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

“The complainant and few others contacted the accused through an online portal for seeking jobs. The accused took money up to Rs 40,000 in cash from each of them and assured them that they will get jobs in Poland. But they never got the assured jobs,” said Police Sub-Inspector P V Kulkarni, the investigating officer.

“… Probe is on. There is a possibility that more job aspirants have been cheated in this case,” he added.

