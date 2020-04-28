Rs 5 crore approved for health insurance, to benefit those not covered by govt or private schemes

According to Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad there are no income criteria to avail benefit under the scheme. “Those not covered under government or private health insurance schemes can avail this benefit,” Prasad said. (Representational) According to Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad there are no income criteria to avail benefit under the scheme. “Those not covered under government or private health insurance schemes can avail this benefit,” Prasad said. (Representational)

A resident of Pune district not covered under any health insurance scheme can now avail benefits under the newly introduced Dr Rakmabai Raut health insurance scheme.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram told The Indian Express that a health insurance scheme of Rs 5 crore had been approved under the District Planning and Development Committee funds.

According to Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad there are no income criteria to avail benefit under the scheme. “Those not covered under government or private health insurance schemes can avail this benefit,” Prasad said.

He said a medical bill usually consisted of purchase of medicines, use of beds — ventilators and medical consultation. However, with the patient in the isolation ward and the family unable to move due to the lockdown, COVID care hospitals could purchase medicines they deemed necessary for the treatment.

“We have given the hospital this responsibility to buy the medicine from the pharmacy,” Prasad said. There are many who are not covered under government-run Mahatma Phule Jyotiba Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat) and even private health insurance schemes, Prasad said.

As part of this scheme, the expenses for medicines will be reimbursed to hospitals. To ensure financial accountability, a team of four doctors headed by district civil surgeon Dr Ashok Nandapurkar will scrutinise the bills and then make the payment if they are satisfied that the money will be utilised for COVID-19 treatment and for co-morbid conditions. Rates will be checked against government rates and paid accordingly.

A flat rate has been decided for other aspects – such as Rs 25,000 for a person who is asymptomatic but has tested positive and is in quarantine while Rs 50,000 for a patient who develops symptoms and Rs 75,000 for a patient in intensive care. The patient will get the money at the point of discharge.

While Pune ZP has provided Rs 5 crore, Prasad said another Rs 2 crore had been raised by Jankidevi Bajaj Trust. He also added that the scheme was named after Dr Rakma Bai Raut as she was the third woman to earn an MBBS degree and the first woman medical officer. She served in the epidemic of 1897 and for 30 years in government services and worked for women’s rights. “This scheme has been named after her to recognise the incredible service put in by all medical officers, especially woman doctors,” Prasad said.

