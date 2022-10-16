scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

5 injured as bus rams into 8 vehicles on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway

All the injured, who were taken to nearby hospitals, were out of immediate danger, an officer said.

Officials from Hinjewadi police station said the Shivshahi bus was taking passengers from Borivali in Mumbai to Satara. (Representative)

Five persons were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus hit at least eight vehicles following a suspected brake failure near Pune’s Pashan Sus on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway Sunday afternoon.

Officials from Hinjewadi police station said the Shivshahi bus was taking passengers from Borivali in Mumbai to Satara. At 2.30 pm when the bus was moving past the Pasha lake, the driver, Vilas Mansingh Jadhav (55), lost control of the vehicle and rammed into eight vehicles before coming to a halt.

Senior Inspector Vivek Muglikar, in-charge of Hinjewadi police station, said, “Three bikes and five four-wheelers were hit by the bus before coming to a halt. Five persons have been injured in the accident. Primary probe points to brake failure as the cause of the accident.”

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals and were being treated for injuries ranging from sprains to possible spinal injuries. All injured were out of immediate danger, an officer said.

Investigators from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) were slated to inspect the bus and will then ascertain the exact cause of brake failure, after which the police will begin their probe.

More from Pune

Among the injured are Vishal Tayappa Nimbalkar, 26, Amit Jha, 35, Kamlesh Mahapure, 28, Tanaji Deshmukh, 62, and his wife Kalpana, 54.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 09:38:52 pm
