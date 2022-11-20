scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

5 boys detained for attacking schoolgirl’s father in Lohegaon

The victim, who suffered severe injuries in the incident, filed a complaint at the police station on Friday, following which all the five boys were detained, said police.

According to a press release on Saturday, the boys were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Indian Arms Act. (Representational/File)

Police have detained five minor boys for allegedly attacking the father of a girl student of a school in Lohegaon with sharp weapons after he approached them for passing comments and harassing people near the school.

The victim, who suffered severe injuries in the incident, filed a complaint at the police station on Friday, following which all the five boys were detained, said police. According to police, the incident took place on Friday, when the victim approached and questioned the five boys for allegedly passing comments and harassing people near the school. Both the parties got into an argument, and around

5.30 pm the next day (Friday), when the man went to the school to pick up his daughter, the five boys allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon and iron rod.
“The five accused — all minors — have been detained. Further investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken soon,” said a police officer.

More from Pune

According to a press release on Saturday, the boys were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Indian Arms Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...Premium
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 03:15:05 am
Next Story

Punjab notifies old pension scheme, mum on implementation

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement