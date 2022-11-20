5 boys detained for attacking schoolgirl’s father in Lohegaon

Police have detained five minor boys for allegedly attacking the father of a girl student of a school in Lohegaon with sharp weapons after he approached them for passing comments and harassing people near the school.

The victim, who suffered severe injuries in the incident, filed a complaint at the police station on Friday, following which all the five boys were detained, said police. According to police, the incident took place on Friday, when the victim approached and questioned the five boys for allegedly passing comments and harassing people near the school. Both the parties got into an argument, and around

5.30 pm the next day (Friday), when the man went to the school to pick up his daughter, the five boys allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon and iron rod.

“The five accused — all minors — have been detained. Further investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken soon,” said a police officer.

According to a press release on Saturday, the boys were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Indian Arms Act.