5 booked for ‘attempting to extort’ builder for Rs 2 crore, property

Five persons, including a suspended police constable and a former reporter, were booked for allegedly trying to extort Rs 2 crore and property from a builder by threatening to file a criminal case against him. Three of the five suspects were arrested by police on Tuesday evening.

An FIR in the case was registered at Kothrud police station by Sudheer Karnataki (64), a city-based builder. Based on the complaint, police have booked a Right to Information (RTI) activist Ravindra Barhate, suspended police constable Shailesh Jagtap, former reporter Devendra Jain, Amol Chavan, and a woman. A police officer said the five suspects colluded to extort Rs 2 crore and a property by threatening to file a case against the complainant.

Inspector Kiran Balwadkar said, “Based on the complaint, an offence of extortion, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy has been registered against the five people. We have arrested Jagtap, Jain and the woman, and they will be produced in court on Wednesday.”

