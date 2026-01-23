5 arrested in Pimpri Chinchwad for operating online gambling racket via banned ‘Winadda’ app

The accused were allegedly using bank accounts with fake names and SIM cards procured fraudulently for carrying out financial transactions for the online betting and gambling. (File photo)

The Crime Branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested five people Thursday for allegedly operating an illegal online gambling and betting racket through “Winnadda”, a banned web application.

The Hinjewadi police identified the accused as Pranay Manohar Jambhule, 26, of Wardha in Maharashtra; Durgesh Ganesh Chhediya, 20, of Chhattisgarh; Sunilkumar Chowdhary, 28, of Surat in Gujarat; Sarang Balaji Daf, 25, of Nagpur; and Mukesh Kumar Kuseram, 27, of Bihar.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch sleuths raided an apartment in Life Republic society in Marunji around 10.40 pm where the five were found allegedly engaged in the illegal activity. The police seized their cell phones, laptops and other items and some cash, all together worth Rs 3.01 lakh, during the raid.