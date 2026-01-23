5 arrested in Pimpri Chinchwad for operating online gambling racket via banned ‘Winadda’ app

The Hinjewadi police said a search was on for the kingpin who allegedly gathered the accused from different parts of the country and made them run the illegal online gambling unit.

google-preferred-btn
gambling onlineThe accused were allegedly using bank accounts with fake names and SIM cards procured fraudulently for carrying out financial transactions for the online betting and gambling. (File photo)

The Crime Branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested five people Thursday for allegedly operating an illegal online gambling and betting racket through “Winnadda”, a banned web application.

The Hinjewadi police identified the accused as Pranay Manohar Jambhule, 26, of Wardha in Maharashtra; Durgesh Ganesh Chhediya, 20, of Chhattisgarh; Sunilkumar Chowdhary, 28, of Surat in Gujarat; Sarang Balaji Daf, 25, of Nagpur; and Mukesh Kumar Kuseram, 27, of Bihar.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch sleuths raided an apartment in Life Republic society in Marunji around 10.40 pm where the five were found allegedly engaged in the illegal activity. The police seized their cell phones, laptops and other items and some cash, all together worth Rs 3.01 lakh, during the raid.

The accused were booked under sections 318(4) (cheating), 335 (making false document), 336(2), 336 (3), 338, and 340 (2) (forgery), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections of the Information Technology Act and the Maharashtra Gambling Act, a statement from the police said on Friday.

The police said a search was on for the kingpin who allegedly gathered the arrested men from different parts of the country and made them run the illegal online gambling unit at the rented apartment for the last six months.

Arvind Pawar, Police inspector, Crime Branch, said the accused were operating through the banned “Winadda” App. “Probe so far has revealed that the accused were using bank accounts with fake names and SIM cards procured fraudulently for carrying out the financial transactions for online betting and gambling. We are probing into the bank accounts used for committing the crime. A court has remanded the accused in police custody for five days. Further investigation is on,” he said.

The police suspect the main accused, who is yet to be arrested, allegedly provided the bank account details, along with SIM cards to the arrested accused for taking online bets and gambling through the “WinAdda” app.

Story continues below this ad

The main accused is believed to have contacted the arrested individuals through a “web login” and instructed them to transfer the money obtained from betters and gamblers into the suspicious bank accounts, the police said.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Shashi Tharoor
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Live Blog
Advertisement