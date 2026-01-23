5 arrested in Pimpri Chinchwad for operating online gambling racket via banned ‘Winadda’ app

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Crime Branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested five people Thursday for allegedly operating an illegal online gambling and betting racket through “Winnadda”, a banned web application.
The Hinjewadi police identified the accused as Pranay Manohar Jambhule, 26, of Wardha in Maharashtra; Durgesh Ganesh Chhediya, 20, of Chhattisgarh; Sunilkumar Chowdhary, 28, of Surat in Gujarat; Sarang Balaji Daf, 25, of Nagpur; and Mukesh Kumar Kuseram, 27, of Bihar.
Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch sleuths raided an apartment in Life Republic society in Marunji around 10.40 pm where the five were found allegedly engaged in the illegal activity. The police seized their cell phones, laptops and other items and some cash, all together worth Rs 3.01 lakh, during the raid.
The accused were booked under sections 318(4) (cheating), 335 (making false document), 336(2), 336 (3), 338, and 340 (2) (forgery), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections of the Information Technology Act and the Maharashtra Gambling Act, a statement from the police said on Friday.
The police said a search was on for the kingpin who allegedly gathered the arrested men from different parts of the country and made them run the illegal online gambling unit at the rented apartment for the last six months.
Arvind Pawar, Police inspector, Crime Branch, said the accused were operating through the banned “Winadda” App. “Probe so far has revealed that the accused were using bank accounts with fake names and SIM cards procured fraudulently for carrying out the financial transactions for online betting and gambling. We are probing into the bank accounts used for committing the crime. A court has remanded the accused in police custody for five days. Further investigation is on,” he said.
The police suspect the main accused, who is yet to be arrested, allegedly provided the bank account details, along with SIM cards to the arrested accused for taking online bets and gambling through the “WinAdda” app.
The main accused is believed to have contacted the arrested individuals through a “web login” and instructed them to transfer the money obtained from betters and gamblers into the suspicious bank accounts, the police said.
India's Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav made a stunning comeback in their T20 match against New Zealand, with Kishan scoring a half-century and Yadav securing his first in 23 innings. Together, they led India to a swift victory, with Kishan's explosive knock of 76 off 32 balls and Yadav's 67 off 25 balls. The captain's return to form and Kishan's revival came at a crucial time.