Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Pune: 5 arrested for murder of tourist cab driver, petrol pump robbery

Police have identified the accused as Kiran Thite (21), Gaurav Dhawale (21), Santosh Brahmane (20). Bhausaheb Kuduk (22) and Darshan Dangat (21), all residents of Shirur.

By: Express News Service | Pune | January 4, 2021 11:19:09 pm
Further investigation revealed that on January 2, the accused had hired a tourist cab for traveling to Wani Gadh. (Representational)

Five persons have been arrested by the Pune Rural Police in connection with the murder of a tourist cab driver as well as a case of petrol pump robbery.

Police said a gang had allegedly attacked staffers at a petrol pump in Loni Kalbhor with sharp weapons on the night of December 28. The assailants looted cash of Rs 2,500 and two cell phones worth Rs 39,000 before escaping from the spot.

During investigation, a team of local crime branch of Pune Rural Police got clues from CCTV camera footage around the crime scene. Police then launched a search and arrested the five men for their alleged involvement in the petrol pump robbery.

Further investigation revealed that on January 2, the accused had hired a tourist cab for traveling to Wani Gadh. But while on the way, they asked the driver Yogesh Garje (25) to stop the car on the Sonsangvi – Malthan Road, saying they had to answer nature’s call.

The accused then tried to steal the car and when Garje tried to stop them, they attacked him with a sickle and stoned him to death, said police. To destroy the evidence of murder, they allegedly threw Garje’s body into Mula-Mutha river from a bridge in Bhavarapur in Haveli.

When Garje, also a resident of Shirur, didn’t return home, his family approached police and filed a missing report on January 3. Police said an offence of murder will be lodged in this case and further investigation is on.

