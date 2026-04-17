5 arrested for kidnapping Pune Railway Metro contractor kidnapped for ransom of Rs 50 lakh

Pune City Police rescued a Metro contractor within five hours of his abduction in the Kharadi area. (Source: File Photo/ Representational)

Pune city police have arrested a group of five persons for allegedly kidnapping a businessman and demanding Rs 50 from his family for his release.

Police have identified the accused persons as Sagar Dattatraya Zurange (39), Vijay Suresh Walunj (38), Raju Vijaykumar Sahane (32), Rupesh Shivaji Gawade (38) and Prakash Balasaheb Raut (34), all residents of different villages in Haveli taluka of Pune district.

Police said the accused kidnapped the businessman around 12 noon on April 14. Cops rescued him from their possession within five hours.

He then lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Kharadi police station.

According to the police, the complainant is a 40-year-old businessman, who works as “Pune Railway Metro Contractor”. A press release issued today stated that the accused allegedly called him near the Kharadi area on April 14, for showing him some land for a stone crusher plant. Police said accused Zurange abducted the complainant in a Fortuner car and took him to a spot near the Jakat Naka in Kharadi.