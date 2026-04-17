5 arrested for kidnapping Pune Railway Metro contractor kidnapped for ransom of Rs 50 lakh

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Pune city police have arrested a group of five persons for allegedly kidnapping a businessman and demanding Rs 50 from his family for his release.
Police have identified the accused persons as Sagar Dattatraya Zurange (39), Vijay Suresh Walunj (38), Raju Vijaykumar Sahane (32), Rupesh Shivaji Gawade (38) and Prakash Balasaheb Raut (34), all residents of different villages in Haveli taluka of Pune district.
Police said the accused kidnapped the businessman around 12 noon on April 14. Cops rescued him from their possession within five hours.
He then lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Kharadi police station.
According to the police, the complainant is a 40-year-old businessman, who works as “Pune Railway Metro Contractor”. A press release issued today stated that the accused allegedly called him near the Kharadi area on April 14, for showing him some land for a stone crusher plant. Police said accused Zurange abducted the complainant in a Fortuner car and took him to a spot near the Jakat Naka in Kharadi.
Police said the other four accused, all Zurange’s aides, came here in another car. They thrashed the businessman and then he was taken to different places in Lonikand, Shikrapur, Sanaswadi and Ranjangaon. Meanwhile, the accused called the businessman’s father and demanded Rs 50 lakh for his release. Father informed the police about the incident.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Nikhil Pingle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 7) Somay Munde, senior police inspector Sanjay Chavan of Kharadi police station reached the crime scene for investigation.
Soon, teams led by assistant police inspector Ravindra Godse and sub inspector Rahul Kolpe were dispatched to search for the accused and rescue the kidnapped businessman.
Cops checked several videos captured by CCTV cameras near the crime scene and other locations to get clues about the accused. Around 5 pm, the police teams intercepted the accused at Perne on the Pune – Ahilyanagar highway and rescued the businessman.
“We rescued the complainant within five hours on April 14. A court remanded the five accused to police custody for three days for further investigation. We recovered two Fortuners and a Scorpio car and a cell phone from their possession. None of the accused have a previous criminal record. The accused Zurange is into the business of stone crushing. There have been some financial transactions between Zurange and the complainant in the past. Further probe is on,” said assistant police inspector Ravindra Godse, the investigation officer of this case.