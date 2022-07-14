5 arrested for abducting waiter who asked them to pay for meal

THE PUNE city police have arrested five persons for allegedly abducting a hotel waiter who asked them to pay for the meal they had. Police have identified the accused persons as Yogesh Pardhe (28), Ravindra Kanade (41), Rupesh Wadekar (38), Omkar Bendre (32), and Nitin Wadekar (32), all residents of Ahmednagar district.

The owner of the hotel where the incident took place has lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station.

Police said the accused went to a hotel near the new Katraj tunnel in Jambhulwadi area around 8pm on Monday for dinner. Later, they allegedly got upset with the waiter who asked them to pay for their dinner. The accused then allegedly thrashed the waiter and abducted him on a four-wheeler.

One of the kidnappers allegedly warned the complainant that she would find the waiter dead the next day, prompting her to register an FIR. Meanwhile, the accused left the waiter at Baner before fleeing. The five were arrested under sections 364, 323, 504, 506, 147 of the IPC.