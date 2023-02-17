5 arrested, 54 kg marijuana seized as Pune Customs bust drug racket

The narcotics cell of the Customs Department in Pune has arrested five people who possessed 54 kg of marijuana, officers said. Two of the arrested individuals are women, they added.

According to a press release issued on Friday by Sachin Ghagare, Deputy Commissioner of the Pune Customs Commissionerate, officials of the department seized two vehicles carrying the contraband on February 14, Tuesday. During subsequent searches, as much as 54 kg of marijuana was recovered by the sleuths. Further probe revealed that the illicit drug was procured from trafficking syndicates in Odisha.

The five arrested accused are all natives of Shirur in Pune district, officials said. They were charged under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the release added.