scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

5 arrested, 54 kg marijuana seized as Pune Customs bust drug racket

They were charged under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the release added.

The five arrested hail from Shirur in Pune district. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
5 arrested, 54 kg marijuana seized as Pune Customs bust drug racket
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The narcotics cell of the Customs Department in Pune has arrested five people who possessed 54 kg of marijuana, officers said. Two of the arrested individuals are women, they added.

According to a press release issued on Friday by Sachin Ghagare, Deputy Commissioner of the Pune Customs Commissionerate, officials of the department seized two vehicles carrying the contraband on February 14, Tuesday. During subsequent searches, as much as 54 kg of marijuana was recovered by the sleuths. Further probe revealed that the illicit drug was procured from trafficking syndicates in Odisha.

More from Pune

The five arrested accused are all natives of Shirur in Pune district, officials said. They were charged under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the release added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 18:12 IST
Next Story

Maharashtra Cong crisis far from over, party sends leader to take stock

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close