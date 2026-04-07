4th year UG guidelines released by Maharashtra government – All you need to know

The guidelines specify that the fourth year of the four-year UG programme will not be granted to any college as 'natural growth'. (Source: File)

The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department on April 6 released the long-awaited guidelines for implementation of the fourth year programme in undergraduate courses in the state. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 made provisions for four-year undergraduate degrees. The Maharashtra State Academic and Research Council (MahaSARC) committee of Vice Chancellors of top universities in the state was tasked with forming the guidelines that have now been released. The lack of guidelines had till now left students and teachers in limbo.

Guidelines for non-technical courses

The 4-year non-AICTE non-professional UG programme has been structured into eight semesters and offers two pathways: 4-Year UG Degree with Honours and 4-Year UG Degree Honours with Research.