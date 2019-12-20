4th day: Pune sees rallies for & against citizenship law

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad organised a rally at Savitribai Phule Pune University in support of CAA, in Pune on Thursday. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre) Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad organised a rally at Savitribai Phule Pune University in support of CAA, in Pune on Thursday. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre)

(Written by Tiyashi Dutta and Amandeep)

Pune witnessed the fourth consecutive day of protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), as well as a rally in support of CAA-NRC, on Thursday.

While the NRC Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti, an umbrella organisation of like-minded organisations, held another ‘torch parade’ in the city, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a rally in support of the CAA and NRC.

Over 1,500 people took to the streets in the NRC Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti rally, carrying placards and raising slogans against the government and “continued violent methods to crush dissent”.

The march started from Mahatma Phule Wada and passed through Bajirao Road, Rashtrabhushan Chowk and Shivaji Road, before culminating at Lokmanya Tilak Statue in Mandai area.

“People feel that this is against Muslims, but we feel that this is against Indians. Majority of people in this country believe in the Constitution, those who believe their nationalism to be secular,” said Sandeep Barwe, Maharashtra state secretary of the Yuvak Kranti Dal.

Getting permission for the rally was a difficult process, said Vilas Kirote, convener of the NRC Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti. “We applied for permission for the rally and got an acknowledgement letter. We then had to go to multiple police stations, where the personnel suggested different routes. It was as if they were playing table tennis with us. I finally said, I am doing my duty, you do yours,” said Kirote. “They have cooperated in our protest today,” he added.

Meanwhile, as a show of support to CAA and NRC, the BJP’s student wing ABVP organised a gathering at the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus. At the gathering, people held national flags and chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Constitution Zindabad’.

“The CAA has been a demand of the student community for a long time and we are thankful to the government. There is support gathering across India as well as in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The minorities are getting justice through this Act and we are part of the process,” said Shubham Agrawal, the organising secretary of ABVP in Pune city.

