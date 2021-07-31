48% of parents reluctant to send kids back to school without Covid vaccination

Another 30 per cent of the respondents said they will send their kids to school when Covid-19 cases come down to zero. (Representational)

Since March 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced an indefinite lockdown on many schools in India and, barring a few weeks of opening up in February-March this year, classes in most urban and semi-urban locations have largely been held online. Amid hesitancy expressed by several parents on sending their children back to school, community social media platform LocalCircles has conducted a fresh survey to understand the views of parents on resumption of physical classes from August 1.

According to the survey’s findings, 48 per cent of those surveyed were not willing to send their children back to school until they are vaccinated. Another 30 per cent of the respondents said they will send their kids to school when Covid-19 cases come down to zero, said Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles.

Twenty-one per cent of the parents approached said they were willing to send their wards back to school, Taparia said. One per cent of those surveyed said they had no opinion on the matter.

The survey collected the responses of more than 32,000 parents residing across 361 districts in India.

As many as 68 per cent of the survey participants were men, while 32 per cent were women. While 47 per cent of the respondents were from Tier-1 districts, 27 per cent were from Tier-2 districts and 26 per cent from Tier-3, Tier-4 and rural districts.

The shift to virtual classrooms has led to several teething issues especially in the rural belt, where data connectivity and access to smartphones and laptops are not available to a large number of students.