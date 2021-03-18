47 centres set up, many healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated: Southern Command

Officials said that majority of the healthcare and frontline workers of the Army, which include officers and personnel, have received first doses and administration of second doses is also in progress as per the norms. (Representational)

Pune-Headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army has said that a total of 47 vaccination centres have been set up across its area of responsibility and majority of the healthcare and frontline workers of the Army have received first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The drive for Army veterans and dependents with co-morbidities has also started as per the norms.

A press statement from the Southern Command said, “Covid-19 vaccination for frontline workers serving in Southern Command area of responsibility covering 11 states and four union territories commenced on February 8 as per the national Covid-19 vaccination drive and MoHFW guidelines issued for the same. A total of 47 special vaccination centres were established at all Military Hospitals across Southern Command, wherein the senior executive medical officers of the garrisons and their teams worked tirelessly to meet the daily targets given out in the immunisation program. As on date, a substantial number of healthcare and frontline workers have been administrated the Covid-19 vaccine as per guidelines laid down by government of India.”

Officials said that majority of the healthcare and frontline workers of the Army, which include officers and personnel, have received first doses and administration of second doses is also in progress as per the norms.

The release further added, “The nodal officers of the Armed Forces Medical Services have also been instrumental in establishing close liaison with the state and district immunisation officers, ensuring seamless integration and their positive support towards promoting the vaccination drive of frontline workers under Southern Command area of responsibility. We greatly appreciate the support from the civil administration in all states in making the soldiers Covid safe in the interest of national security.”

Officials said that coronavirus vaccination campaign for persons above 60 years, which includes Army veterans, as well as dependents of serving Army personnel between 45 to 59 years with co-morbidities has also started at the Military Hospitals in Southern Command. The authorities said they were committed towards taking care of veterans and their next of kin, and a special drive is being conducted to ensure smooth vaccination.

From the beginning of the pandemic, the Southern Command had proactively undertaken ‘Operation Namaste’ to mitigate spread of Covid-19 in its area of responsibility, many of which were emerging as Covid hotspots. Operation Namaste referred to the practice of greeting with a namaste instead of handshake to avoid physical contact.