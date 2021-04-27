45-year-old woman arrested for abetmet to suicide falls to death from 8th floor of Sassoon Hospital

As part of protocol, the woman was tested for Covid-19 after the arrest and tested positive.

A 45-year-old woman who had been arrested in a case of abetment of suicide and was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital after testing Covid-19 positive, fell to her death from the eighth floor of the building.

While the sequence of events leading to her death is being probed, police suspect she fell down while trying to flee the hospital from the window of a toilet.

The woman and her accomplice were arrested by Pune police on April 17 after they were booked for the death of jeweler Balwant Arvind Marathe (60), who allegedly shot himself in the second week of December last year and succumbed to his injuries a few days later, police said. As part of protocol, the woman was tested for Covid-19 after the arrest and tested positive. Since then, she was lodged at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital in the city in magesterial custody.

On Tuesday, at 4.30 am the woman died after falling from the hospital bathroom on the eighth floor. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lashkar Division) Chandrakant Sangale said, “While we are probing what exactly was she doing, prima facie probe suggests she was trying to flee by removing glasses on the toilet window and then get into the duct, but instead fell down. Further probe is on to ascertain exact details.”

On Monday, Pune police had invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the woman and her aides.