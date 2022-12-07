45-year-old man dies as kite string cuts his throat, search on for suspects

A 45-year-old man died of a grievous cut injury on his throat which he suffered due to a stray manja — a sharp kite string — in Daund town of Pune district on Monday afternoon. Police have launched a search for the persons who were flying kites in the area using the string.

Police have identified the deceased as Pannalal Yadav who hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was residing in Pasalkar Vasti area of Daund town of Pune, located around 90 kilometers from the main city. The incident took place around 2.30 pm on Monday. Officials said that the kite string was made of nylon which has been banned by the government.

An officer from Daund police station under Pune Rural Jurisdiction said that at the time of the incident, Yadav, who was a floor tiles trader, was on his way to neighbouring Ahmednagar district on his bike along with his assistant. In Nagar Mori Square in Duand, he suddenly came in contact with a stray manja. “He received a deep cut on his throat as he lost balance and fell down. He was rushed to a local government hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” said the police officer.

The officer added that they have seized the manja and a search has been launched for the persons who were using it.

Officials said that there is a ban in place on the use and sale of nylon manja, which generally has powdered glass applied on it to make it sharp. In October 2018, a 26-year-old doctor in Pune had died of severe injuries caused by a manja while she was riding her bike in Nashik Phata area.