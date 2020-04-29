45-year-old man among two dead due to virus in Pune

Of 1,491 cases, 1,320 are from PMC areas, 103 from PCMC and 68 from Pune rural. (Represebtational) Of 1,491 cases, 1,320 are from PMC areas, 103 from PCMC and 68 from Pune rural. (Represebtational)

Two deaths due to COVID-19 were reported by Pune Municipal Corporation authorities, one of a 70-year-old man from Bhawani Peth and another of a 45-year-old man from Ramoshi Wadi.

According to district health authorities, so far, there have been 83 deaths and on Tuesday, a total of 143 persons tested positive for coronavirus. A total of 1,491 people have COVID- 19 in Pune, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar.

Of these, 1,320 are from PMC areas, 103 from PCMC and 68 from Pune rural.

The 70-year-old man who was admitted to KEM hospital on April 27 had bilateral pneumonia and suffered from diabetes and hypertension. He died at KEM hospital on Tuesday.

In another case, a 45-year-old man from Ramoshi Wadi, who was admitted on April 16 at Bharati Hospital, succumbed to the infection due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and multi-organ failure on Tuesday.

A total of 27 patients were discharged, nine from Sassoon General Hospital, three from Naidu Hospital and 12 from Bharati Hospital. Two persons were discharged from Inlaks Hospital and one from Jehangir Hospital

