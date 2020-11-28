45 passengers undergo Covid-19 test at Pune airport on arrival

Railway officials and healthcare workers conduct thermal scanning for people coming in from Goa Express at Pune station on Friday. (Express photo: Ashish Kale)

Most of the passengers arriving at the Pune Airport from the four notified states — Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan, where the number of coronavirus disease cases has seen a spike in recent times — were carrying Covid-19 test reports, said an official from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

According to officials, on Wednesday, the first day of the implementation of the state government’s directive, about 150 passengers had travelled without the Covid-19 test report. They were asked to submit swab samples at a collection centre established at the airport. Since Thursday, the number has gone down to about 45 to 50.

“With increased awareness, most passengers are carrying Covid-19 reports with them. On Thursday, about 45-50 passengers had to be escorted to the sample collection centre for RT PCR tests,” said Pune Airport Director Kuldeep Singh.

Of the 30 flights that arrived at Pune (bringing in 4,143 passengers), 11 flights originated in states that, as per the Maharashtra government directives, require the passengers to carry a Covid-19 report. Of those, nine came to Pune from New Delhi, one from Jaipur and one from Ahmedabad.

“The passengers are contacted by our staff in the arrival area and upon checking whether they have the Covid-19 report or not, those without the report are escorted to the sample collection centre. The passenger has to fill a handout form and pay Rs 1,600 fee for the Covid-19 test. After the sample is collected, the passenger is allowed to leave the airport. A digital copy of the report is delivered to the passenger via email. If the test report comes positive, the same is reported to municipal officials…”

