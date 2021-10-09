Pune: 45-day-old kittens of world’s smallest cat rescued, reunited with their mother

WILDLIFE SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department rescued a pair of 45-day-old Rusty-spotted cats found in Chincholi Village in Ambegaon tehsil of the Pune district. After a quick medical examination, the kittens — one male and one female — were reunited with their mother. The two cats were spotted by farmers, who mistakenly identified them as leopard cubs. They immediately contacted the Maharashtra Forest Department, who in turn alerted the Wildlife SOS team. Wildlife SOS doctor, Dr Nikhil Bangar conducted an on-site examination and confirmed that the two felines were 45-day-old Rusty Spotted Cats.

Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “The Rusty-spotted cat is one of the world’s smallest wild cats. Owing to its ‘Near-Threatened’ status on the IUCN Red List, it was extremely important for us to safely reunite the kittens with the mother and ensure their safe return to its natural habitat.”

This species is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.