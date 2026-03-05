4,325 schools in Maharashtra to undergo social audit of midday meal scheme

As many as 4,325 schools across Maharashtra — about five per cent of the total — will undergo a social audit of the midday meal scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman programme, according to a Government Resolution issued on March 2. The audit will cover five per cent of schools in each district, and the state government has approved a budget of Rs 2.42 crore for the exercise.

Social audits are an integral component of the midday meal scheme under the Planning Commission’s 12th Five-Year Plan. Guidelines issued in 2014 by the then Union Human Resource Development Ministry describe social audit as a democratic process that ensures public accountability of implementing agencies through community participation in programmes that have already been carried out. Earlier, a social audit of the scheme was conducted by the Indian Institute of Education, Pune.